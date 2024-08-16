J-K assembly polls to further strengthen roots of democracy: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) BJP leaders on Friday welcomed the announcement of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana with Home Minister Amit Shah asserting the polls will further strengthen the roots of democracy and open the doors to a new period of development for the Union Territory.

Shah and BJP president J P Nadda expressed confidence that the BJP will win a massive majority in Haryana to retain power in the state.

Shah also appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to actively participate in the elections and vote in large numbers to form a government that will sustain peace and development, and ensure a brighter future for the youth.

"I welcome the announcement of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir made by the Election Commission of India today. In the last 10 years, the Modi govt through a series of relentless initiatives, has created a new era of peace, development and strengthening democracy in J-K," he wrote on X.

The home minister said the assembly elections will further strengthen the roots of democracy and open the doors to a new period of development for the region.

Nadda said the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is setting new benchmarks of peace, harmony, security and development in the UT. He appealed to people to elect a government which will ensure progress and people's welfare.

People of Haryana, he claimed, know that the Congress has no agenda for development and expressed confidence that the BJP will receive their unwavering trust and overwhelming support.

The double-engine government in the state has established new benchmarks of development and welfare, Nadda said.

Shah said the BJP under Modi's leadership has written a new chapter in good governance in the state, expressing confidence that the party will form government for a third straight term.

Assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir after nearly a decade in three phases from September 18, setting the stage for the people of the UT to elect a government after the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019.

The Election Commission also announced that elections to the 90-member Haryana assembly will be held on October 1 and the results for both the polls will be declared on October 4. PTI ACB KR KR KSS KSS