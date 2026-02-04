J-K Assembly resumes after uproar over LoP's reported Pir Panjal remarks

Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) Members of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly resumed discussion on the Motion of Thanks on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's address on Wednesday after a brief adjournment following an uproar over the LoP's reported remarks on Pir Panjal.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the House for 15 minutes after several members from the ruling coalition, mostly from Rajouri and Poonch districts, stood up to demand an apology from Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma over his reported remarks that Pir Panjal does not exist.

The ruckus started shortly at the end of the Question Hour, with Congress legislator Iftikhar Ahmad standing up from his seat to question Sharma's statement during an interview with a portal.

Several ruling legislators, including independents, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and Minister Satish Sharma, joined Ahmed to raise the demand, which was strongly opposed by BJP legislators.

Speaker Rather tried to pacify the angry legislators, but many of them tried to move towards the Well of the House and came face-to-face.

Later, he adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

While the ruling legislators chanted slogans like "Inqilab Zindabad' and 'Pir Panjal Zindabad', the BJP legislators raised Vande Bharat and Hindustan Zindabad.

Meanwhile, the deputy chief minister accused the LoP of making reckless statements to hurt the sentiments of the people who have rendered numerous sacrifices for the country.

Minister Satish Sharma also took strong exception to LoP's remarks and supported the demand for his apology.

Later, some of the MLAs from Poonch and Rajouri staged a sit-in outside the main entrance of the assembly and threatened to boycott the proceedings until the LOP tenders his apology in the house.

Talking to reporters outside the Assembly, Congress MLA said that unless the LoP tendered an apology, they would not allow the House to run.

"He has disrespected the people of Pir Panjal," he said, referring to the Poonch and Rajpuri districts.

He said the people of Pir Panjal have laid down their lives while defending the borders, and he has "insulted the martyrs" of Pir Panjal.

National Conference MLA Aijaz Jan also demanded an apology from the LoP on the Floor of the House.

"He has hurt the people. We will be on protests till he apologises. We will not tolerate insult to those people defending the borders of this country," Jan said.

The members, however, returned after being persuaded by senior leaders. PTI TAS AB HIG HIG