J-K Assembly session from October 23

Srinagar, Sep 27 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be convened here next month.

A notice issued by the J&K assembly secretariat said the LG has summoned the assembly session to meet on October 23 at 10 am.

"I, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in exercise of powers conferred upon me under Section 18(1) of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, do hereby summon the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to meet at Srinagar on Thursday, the 23rd October, 2025 at 10.00 AM," the LG said in an order.

The assembly secretariat urged the members to "make it convenient to attend the session of the legislative assembly on the appointed date, time and place".