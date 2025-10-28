J-K Assembly: Speaker asks MLAs not to put up questions related to departments under LG

Srinagar, Oct 28 (PTI) The Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, on Tuesday told the legislators that they cannot ask questions pertaining to departments which are under the control of the Lieutenant Governor.

Referring to a question related to the Home Department, the Speaker explained that the question asked by MLA Langate Sheikh Khursheed had to be deleted as it is about a department that is in the jurisdiction of the LG under the J-K Reorganisation Act.

Khursheed, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) MLA, had asked the government for the reasons for the "inordinate delay" in providing ex-gratia payments/benefits under SRO-43 to the families of victims of violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

The MLA had made special references to a few cases and asked the government to provide a timeline for the compensation claims to be settled in favour of the next of kin of those victims. PTI SSB MIJ RT RT