J-K Assembly Speaker chairs all-party, business advisory meet ahead of Budget Session

Jammu, Jan 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Friday chaired a joint meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) and all-party representatives here, emphasising coordination among parties for a result-oriented session.

The meeting focused on finalising the agenda, ensuring coordination, and preparing for the Budget Session scheduled to start on February 2, an official spokesperson said.

The committee included key members from various political parties, such as Ali Mohammad Sagar and Mubarik Gul (NC), Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami (CPIM), Surjit Singh Slathia (BJP), Gulam Ahmad Mir (Congress), Mir Mohammad Fayaz (PDP) and Choudhary Mohammad Akram (Independent).

Welcoming the members in the meeting held at the Assembly Complex, the speaker said it is obligatory on the part of each and every Member of the House, irrespective of his or her party affiliation, to ensure the smooth functioning of the House.

The Speaker stressed that Members should represent their constituencies in the House sincerely by raising the important public issues and highlighting the problems being faced by them for the sake of their redressal by the government.

Rather said the members should carry out healthy debates and discussions, which is the essence of democracy. At the same time, they should strictly keep the discipline and should not encourage any disorder and disruption that reflects upon the dignity of the House.

He said the proceedings are watched by the people, and any irresponsible behaviour will send a wrong signal to them, and as such, they have to behave as role models for the whole society.

The Speaker emphasised that the members should not disrupt the Question Hour, which is considered the most important tool for raising important public issues besides making the government answerable and accountable to the people.

He urged that party leaders should ensure that the Question Hour runs smoothly, so that the problems of the people could be raised on the floor of the House and the maximum number of questions are taken up for oral answers.

The members also gave their suggestions for making the current Assembly Budget session more fruitful and result-oriented in the largest interest of the general public, the spokesperson said.

The Speaker assured the members that the necessary directions have already been given to the concerned departments to make the appropriate arrangements for them.

He also said that a separate area at the main entrance of the Assembly Secretariat has been designated for media interaction and interviews. No one will be allowed in the lobby area, and the central hall area is to be used exclusively by the members. PTI TAS TAS HIG HIG