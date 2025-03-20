J-K Assembly witnesses ruckus over crores spent on chartered flights, MLAs seek probe

Jammu, Mar 20 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed a ruckus on Thursday as the treasury and opposition benches traded charges following an Independent MLA's call for a probe into the spending of crores on chartered flights and other expenses in the Union Territory (UT).

The ruling National Conference (NC) and Congress members sought the constitution of a house committee to investigate the spending of crores of rupees on such guests in the region by the administration.

Speaking on the grants of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the Assembly, MLA Shabir Ahmed Kullay from Shopian raised the issue of the use of chartered flights and high spending amounting to Rs 35 crore on guests in J-K.

"I have got the answer in cut motion about such a huge spending on it. It needs a probe," Kullay said.

Pointing towards the spending of Rs 35 crore on various individuals in J-K, including for G20, the MLA said, "Who has spent such a huge amount on chartered flights? Who used chartered flights? "Is this not bureaucratic corruption? We need to probe how such state exchequer funds were spent," Kullay said.

He was supported by the members of the treasury benches in seeking a probe by constituting a house committee.

"We want the setting up of a house committee to probe it," said NC member Javaid Beigh. Entire NC members, some from the Congress and Independents, stood from their seats seeking a probe by a house committee.

However, the BJP members also stood on the other side, pointing out that it was for G20 guests and others meant for the promotion of tourism.

Balwant Mankotia of the BJP said, "The chief minister has full authority as it is his department. Please do not address the galleries. Let us have a probe into the spending of funding since 2009, when it was your government," he said.

This triggered protests from the treasury benches, resulting in verbal duels and noisy scenes for some time.

NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq sought the constitution of a house committee as huge expenditures were made from the state exchequer on certain people. "Who has approved it? Who are these individuals for whom it was used?" he said.

Congress member Nizamuddin Bhat said, "This issue pertains to public money, which falls well within the jurisdiction of the assembly. The member has levelled serious allegations.

"It needs to be probed to ascertain its veracity. To uphold the sanctity of the house, a committee needs to be set up for the probe," he said.

The BJP members countered them by saying that the member should substantiate his allegations as the House cannot be used like this. They also sought a probe on funds spent since 2008.

"The member should substantiate it with proof. It should not be based solely on allegations," BJP member Pawan Gupta said.

Independent members Shabir Ahmed and Mehraj Malik walked to the well of the House and presented some papers to the Speaker, saying these were the proofs.

Opposing the setting up of the committee, PDP member Fayaz Mir, however, said this was the right issue for the constitution of a house committee as it pertained to the guests of the state, including those for G20.

Amid noisy scenes and ruckus over allegations, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather intervened and said some issues have come up during the discussions on grants.

"The chief minister is still here. He will address them during his reply on the grants. The concerns will be addressed," he said.

He further called upon the members of the House to observe calm. PTI AB KSS KSS