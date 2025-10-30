J-K Assembly witnesses uproar as BJP members demand discussion on floods

Srinagar, Oct 30 (PTI) The proceedings of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly were disrupted on Thursday due to protests by the opposition BJP which demanded adjournment of the Question Hour for a discussion on the situation in the aftermath of the recent floods in the Union territory.

As soon as the House assembled, BJP leaders stood on their feet, demanding adjournment of the Question Hour and a half-an-hour discussion on flood-affected areas of Jammu.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather asked the BJP members to take their seats and let the Question Hour proceed.

"We will see after Question Hour. I will allow him to speak after the Question Hour," the Speaker said.

However, the BJP members did not relent and continued with their demand.

"Don't you want the Question Hour," the Speaker asked, and said, "I promise I will find some way".

Rather said the adjournment motion has been disallowed as Rule 58 (12) puts a bar on admitting an adjournment motion on a subject which has already been disallowed in the session.

Responding to that, BJP MLA from Jasrota, Rajiv Jasrotia, said "you (Speaker) had promised to allow the resolution. But, you did not keep it".

The Speaker responded by saying the resolution did not come up due to the paucity of time.

"You could have extended time yesterday," Jasrotia said.

"You should have raised this yesterday," the Speaker shot back.

Amidst the din, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma said the August rainfall affected most areas of J-K, and the people of the Union territory have expectations with this House that the MLAs will raise their issue.

"We respected the House rules ... And followed your promises. Resolutions were managed yesterday in such a way that this important resolution did not even come up. The government seems disinterested in this important issue," Sharma said, adding the flood affected victims have been disrespected.

The LoP said there should have been discussion on the issue on the very first day of the assembly session, and accused the government of running away from a discussion.

"What does the government want to hide? A scam in PWD has been unearthed in media today. Why is government running away? They want to hide corruption," Sharma added.

Sharma's comments led to protests by the treasury benches. With both the treasury as well as the opposition members on their feet, there was uproar in the House.

Ruling National Conference (NC) MLA from Gurez, Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi, said the BJP members "are enacting a drama" and "wasting the time of the House".

As the accusation and counter-accusation flew, deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary, while pointing towards the BJP MLAs, said, "Chor machaye shor" (thieves were making noise).

Another NC MLA, Salman Sagar, asked the BJP to give an account for the ten years from 2014 to 2024 -- when the BJP was in power with the PDP till 2018, and then J-K was under the Centre's rule.

As the ruckus continued, BJP MLA from Kishtwar, Shagun Parihar, tried to enter the well of the House, but was stopped by female watch and ward staff.

Two BJP MLAs -- R S Pathania and Surinder Kumar -- were marshalled out after jumping into the well. PTI SSB MIJ DV DV