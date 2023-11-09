J-K: Attempts to push in more militants before winter always there; forces alert, says BSF DG

Srinagar, Nov 9 (PTI) There are always attempts from across the border to push in more militants before the onset of winter and closure of tracks due to heavy snowfall, but the security forces are alert and would foil any infiltration bids, BSF Director General Nitin Agrawal said here Thursday.

He attended and inspected a passing out parade of 599 recruits of the BSF at Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) Kashmir at Humhama on the outskirts of the city here.

Agrawal said the attempts take place every year as the other side tries to push in a maximum number of militants before the snowfall.

"There is an attempt to push them (militants) before the onset of winter, snowfall, and closure of tracks every year. But, we are alert. I visited the LoC (on Wednesday), met my troops and Army officers. They are alert and if there is any infiltration attempt, we will foil it," the DG BSF told reporters.

"But, we foil their designs every year and that is happening this year too. They are trying, but their designs are not succeeding. A terrorist was killed in Shopian in an encounter today. They are attacking common people, this is a sign of desperation," he added.

Asked about the ceasefire violation in Samba district of Jammu where a BSF trooper was injured, the DG said, "Pakistani troops attacked our posts two-three times and have targeted our jawans".

"But, our forces are alert and have retaliated very well. There is perhaps severe damage on that side, but it is not confirmed yet. A BSF trooper is injured, he has been hospitalised," he said.

The BSF head constable later succumbed to injuries.

To a question whether such firing incidents from across the border would have an impact on the ceasefire, Agrawal said it (firing) has been happening for the past two weeks, but we do not know the reason behind it.

"We are discussing it and once we get to know the reasons, we will devise a strategy (to counter it)," he said.

"It is difficult to say as to what will happen. We do not start it from our end, but, whenever it takes place, we effectively retaliate it," he replied to a question whether such incidents would escalate the situation.

To a question if the firing was a cover for pushing in more infiltrators, Agrawal said along the International Border, there is a less chance of infiltration, so the firing is something new there, except for Arnia sector where it used to happen earlier as well.

Asked if there is any major activity taking place across the border, the DG said "no, there is no such activity, but, whatever activity they undertake, they will do it secretly. They will not want it to be noticed".

Earlier, the DG inspected the passing out parade and attestation ceremony of five batches of recruits. The trainees hail from eastern and southern India including 204 from Odisha, 208 from Andhra Pradesh, 112 from Kerala, and 75 from Telangana. PTI SSB CK