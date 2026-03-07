J-K: Attempts to smuggle phones to jail inmate foiled in Doda

Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) Two mobile phones were recovered from a parcel meant for an inmate lodged at a jail in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The recovery was made by authorities during routine checking of parcels delivered at the district jail Bhaderwah.

According to officials, the parcel was meant for delivery to an inmate who has been lodged in the jail under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for the past one month. He is from from the Hajin area of north Kashmir's Bandipora.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the parcel had been booked from south Kashmir's Pulwama district, the officials said.

Following the recovery, the authorities seized the mobile phones and informed the police.

A case has been registered and further investigation has been initiated to ascertain the involvement of persons behind the attempt to smuggle the phones into the jail, they said. PTI TAS SKY SKY