J-K: Authorities demolish house belonging to alleged terrorist handler in Anantnag

Srinagar, Mar 22 (PTI) Authorities demolished an "illegally" constructed house allegedly linked to a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist handler in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, police said.

Anantnag Police, in coordination with the District administration, razed the illegally constructed house and plinth at Rekha Hassanpora, reclaiming encroached state land, a police spokesperson said.

He said the property belonged to Haroon Rashid Ganie -- a "known terrorist handler" allegedly associated with the banned terror outfit LeT.

Ganie, operating from Pakistan since 2018, has been accused of orchestrating terror activities aimed at undermining national security and sovereignty, the spokesperson said.

The operation is part of an ongoing campaign to dismantle terror networks and eradicate their support structures.

"Anantnag Police remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding law and order and ensuring that no individual or group misuses government land for unlawful activities," the spokesperson said.

"Anantnag Police will persist with strict measures against terror operatives and their facilitators, reaffirming its uncompromising stance against terrorism in the south Kashmir district," he said. PTI SSB RT