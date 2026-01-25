J-K: Ballot most potent tool for shaping nation's destiny, says L-G Sinha

Jammu, Jan 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday stressed that every vote holds the power to shape policies, institutions, and the nation's future.

"When exercised responsibly, the ballot becomes our most potent tool for determining the nation's destiny," Sinha said, addressing a ceremony on the occasion of the 16th National Voters' Day.

He called upon officials to cultivate awareness among citizens regarding the profound power of their franchise and motivate them to exercise it thoughtfully towards the creation of a strong, fair and flourishing India.

"Every ballot cast becomes foundational to our nation's edifice. Thus, elections represent far more than present-day choices -- they embody our sacred duty to posterity, to collective destiny, and to democratic resilience.

"The franchise reinforces accountability, transparency, and governmental responsiveness. I firmly believe a vote is the potent expression of citizen aspiration, conviction, and purpose," the L-G said, asserting that collective efforts will determine the nation's path.

He said India has reached remarkable heights while championing equality and harmony. "Our democratic foundations are unmatched in depth and strength. Though many nations won freedom when we did, democracy has thrived most vigorously on Indian soil," Sinha said.

He greeted youth and citizens, and also commended the Election Commission and the Chief Electoral Office of Jammu and Kashmir for the "historic" 2024 Lok Sabha and legislative assembly elections.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, trust in democracy has solidified and democratic values resonate deeply. Unprecedented electoral participation in 2024 confirms that citizens view voting as a duty, not mere right," the L-G said.

On the occasion, he administered the National Voters' Day pledge to the officials and the people. Sinha also felicitated district election officers from across the Union territory, senior officials of civil and police administration, and youth icons, besides distributing electors photo identity cards to first-time voters. PTI TAS TAS ARB ARB