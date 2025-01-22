J-K: Bank employee among six booked for duping 15 job aspirants

Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday registered two separate cases against six people, including a bank employee, here for duping 15 youth of Rs 1.34 crore on the pretext of providing jobs, a senior officer said.

Advertisment

Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch Jammu, Benam Tosh said the FIRs under relevant sections of law against the accused have been registered at the police station Economic Offences Wing of the department and further investigations are underway.

In the first case, the crime branch said a joint complaint was received from a group of duped youth from Samba, alleging that Tarsem Singh and his father Balbir Singh duped them on the pretext of providing jobs in the territory army.

The accused handed them fake offer letters, having forged signatures and stamps of senior officers, it said, adding that the original qualification certificates and other documents are still lying in the possession of the accused.

Advertisment

In the second complaint received through police headquarters, the Crime Branch said Sahil Choudhary from Rajouri district alleged that he was cheated of Rs 8 lakh by four persons -- J-K bank employee Majid Ali, Sunny Sharma, Bisharat Hussain Mirza and Imran Tantray -- on the pretext of providing him a job in the bank.

Choudhary was also provided an appointment order for the post of banking attendant at Dalhori village of Rajouri but the order was found to be fake, the crime branch said. PTI TAS NB