J-K: Basholi Utsav-2025 to commence from September 28, LG Sinha unveils teaser

Jammu, Aug 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday unveiled the teaser and the brochure for the five days long 'Basohli Utsav', which is set to commence from September 28 in Kathua border district.

Bhasoli, a mountainous town in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua border district, is a hub for the renowned eponymous art form, culture and pilgrimage tourism. Famous temples such as the Chanchlo Mata, Jhode Wali Mata, and Dhola Mata are also located in this town.

An official spokesperson said, "Sinha unveiled the teaser and the brochure for the upcoming Basohli Utsav-2025 at the Raj Bhawan on Monday." The Lieutenant Governor congratulated and extended his best wishes to the administration, Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), Vishwasthali organisation and other stakeholders associated with the utsav for their collective endeavour to celebrate the unique creative traditions of Basohli and historical heritage of the region.

"The third edition of 'Basohli Utsav' is scheduled to be held from September 28 to October 2 October, 2025. This year's event will focus on the traditions of the Ramayana", the spokesperson said.

The five-day festival will feature Ramayana-themed exhibitions and booklets, folk arts exhibitions, national competitions of folk dance and singing, local sports competition and other art and cultural activities. The event will also honour local folk artists, artisans and litterateurs.

Sinha said that Basohli has its unique cultural and artistic heritage and IGNCA is making efforts to promote its uniqueness across the country.

"The rich artistic tradition of the region is most extraordinarily seen in the Basohli painting which was granted a geographical indication (GI) tag in 2023. I hope people from across the country will come to visit Basohli Utsav,” he added.

Basohli Utsav represents a dedicated effort towards restoring and preserving the historical glory of the town, particularly its rich traditions in art and heritage, which once served as the cultural epicentre of the region, the spokesperson said.