J-K BDO, others booked for misappropriation of funds under MGNREGA in Poonch

Jammu, Jun 7 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a case against several officials of the rural development department, particularly the former block development officer (BDO) on Friday in the Poonch district for misappropriation of funds worth about Rs 2 lakh, a spokesman said.

The FIR was registered against former BDO Aftab Ahmed and the then officials of the department of rural development at Mendhar on the basis of a verification conducted into the allegations of misappropriation of government funds to the tune of over Rs 1.83 lakh pertaining to the non-existent works incurring loss to the state exchequer, he said.

The probe was conducted regarding works executed under MGNREGA by the department for the financial years 2018-19 in Galhuta-Kangra. It revealed that the officers and officials abused their official position and, in furtherance of a well knit conspiracy hatched amongst themselves and the beneficiaries, released excess labour payment in respect of the works of construction at Mohalla Shabab, he said.

During the course of the probe, omissions and commissions on the part of the officials prima facie constitute offences punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, he added. PTI AB 5/25/2024 KSS KSS