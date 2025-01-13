J-K becoming hub of ropeways, tunnels: PM Modi

Sonamarg (J-K), Jan 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government's push for infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir will make the Union territory one of the best connected regions of the country.

Addressing a public meeting here after inaugurating the Z-Morh tunnel, the prime minister also said J&K is becoming a hub of ropeways, bridges and tunnels.

He said projects worth Rs 42,000 crore linked to road connectivity in J&K were under execution.

"All these projects will make Jammu and Kashmir one of the most connected provinces. Tourism has a major contribution in the government's efforts for a Viksit Bharat and better connectivity will help tourists reach virgin places," he said.

Modi said infrastructure development was visible from Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh.

"You can see the bridges, roads and tunnels which are being made. Jammu and Kashmir is becoming a hub of ropeways, tall bridges and tunnels. Highest tunnel is being made here, the highest rail line is here, the tallest cable bridge is here.

"The world is astonished at the engineering marvel of the Chenab bridge. Only last week, the trial run was completed on this bridge," he added.

He mentioned several key projects, including the cable bridge enhancing Kashmir's railway connectivity, the Zojila, Chenani-Nashri, and Sonamarg tunnel projects, and the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project.

The prime minister also mentioned the ropeway projects for the Shankaracharya Temple, Shivkhori and Baltal-Amarnath, as well as the Katra-Delhi expressway project.

He said today India is on its way to new development heights.

"Everyone is working towards making India a developed nation by 2047. It is possible only when no area or family of our country is left behind," he said.

The prime minister also spoke about the professional educational institutions like IITs, IIMs and AIIMS that have been established in the country for the youth.

"In the last 10 years, Jammu and Kashmir has established several educational institutions. Sons and daughters of Jammu and Kashmir have also benefited from it," he said.

Modi said the effects of the atmosphere of peace and development in J&K have been felt in the tourism sector. "More than two crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir last year while the tourist arrivals in Sonamarg have increased by six times." The prime minister referred to the night buzz in Lal Chowk and Poloview areas of the Srinagar city, saying "my artist friends have made the Poloview as the new habitat centre".

"No government can do this transformation work on its own. A large part of the credit goes to people. I am receiving cooperation from people from all walks of life from Jammu and Kashmir. I see a great and bright future for them," he added.

The prime minister at the start of his speech paid tributes to seven people, including a local doctor, who were killed in a terror attack near the tunnel site in Gagangir area on October 20 last year.

"You have worked for the development and progress of J&K and India in harsh conditions and risked lives. Seven workers lost their lives, but we did not step back from our resolve. No one spoke of going back home.

"My worker brothers have completed this work by overcoming every challenge. I pay tribute to those seven persons who laid down their lives," Modi said.

Recalling his earlier visits to J&K for his party's organisational works, Modi said he has spent a lot of time in Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Baramulla and Ganderbal.

"We would walk for several hours. Heavy snowfall used to be there as well. But the hospitality and enthusiasm of Kashmiris is so warm that you don't feel the cold. The heart becomes happy when you see this scenery," he said. PTI MIJ KVK KVK