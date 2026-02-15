J-K: Bhaderwah–Basohli national highway reopened after recent snowfall

Jammu, Feb 15 (PTI) In a swift and coordinated operation amid extreme weather conditions, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Sunday reopened the strategic Bhaderwah–Bani–Basohli national highway, restoring connectivity between Doda and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

The recent spell of intense snowfall at Chattergala Pass had disrupted vehicular movement along the 65-kilometre stretch, temporarily snapping the crucial link between the mountainous regions, the spokesman added.

Demonstrating operational readiness and commitment to maintaining all-weather connectivity, he said that the 69 and 118 Road Construction Company (RCC) of the 35 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under Project Sampark of the BRO launched an intensive snow clearance drive in challenging terrain near the Ashapati glacier and the foothills of Mount Kailash.

Despite deep snow accumulation, sub-zero temperatures and difficult working conditions, the teams deployed men and machinery round-the-clock to restore traffic well ahead of the usual seasonal schedule, the spokesman mentioned.

He emphasised that the timely reopening has ensured the safe movement of essential supplies, emergency services, local commuters and private vehicles, providing significant relief to residents and businesses in the region. With the road now open to traffic, normal movement has resumed along the corridor, reinforcing BRO's motto of delivering infrastructure excellence under the most demanding conditions, the spokesman said. PTI TAS TAS MPL MPL