J-K: BJP ahead in Jammu, Udhampur LS seat

Jammu, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP is ahead of the Congress in Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, according to Election Commission trends.

BJP's Udhampur candidate Union Minister Jitendra Singh is leading by a margin of 21,569 votes, while sitting MP from Jammu, Jugal Kishore Sharma, is ahead by 57,231 votes.

Singh has polled 1,22,251 votes against Congress's Chaudhary Lal Singh's 1,00,682 votes. Sharma has polled 2,64,113 votes against Congress's Raman Bhalla's 2,06,882 votes.

Talking to PTI at the Jammu counting centre, Sharma said these elections are a big festival. "We will win the elections."