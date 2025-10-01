J-K BJP announces outreach campaign to create mass movement on swadeshi, atma nirbharta

Jammu, Oct 1 (PTI) Batting strongly for the adoption of 'swadeshi' products and promotion of 'atma nirbharta' in day-to-day life in India's journey to becoming the third largest economy, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Sat Sharma on Wednesday announced that the party cadres will reach every sector over the next three months to transform the campaign into a mass movement.

Sharma also described the recent GST modifications as an important milestone in promoting local production and ensuring a favourable ecosystem for indigenous businesses.

"India's path to becoming the third largest economy lies in the adoption of swadeshi products and promotion of atma nirbharta in day-to-day life," Sharma told reporters here.

Calling upon people to adopt this model in every home and business place, he said, "The BJP cadres will reach every sector over the next three months to transform the abhiyan into a mass movement." Sharma urged citizens to maximise the use of locally made products and minimise reliance on imports. "This will strengthen local industries, boost India's export capacity and contribute to national prosperity," he said.

He further called for promoting swadeshi products, adopting khadi in daily life and beginning the mission from homes and society itself.

Extending his greetings on the auspicious occasion of Mahanavami, Sharma wished for peace, prosperity and harmony in J-K.

Elaborating on the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan, Sharma said the campaign was initiated on September 25, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, and will continue till December 25, the birth anniversary of former prime minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He emphasised that the campaign is focused on the mission of Vocal for Local, which is key to achieving true self-reliance. "Vocal for Local will ensure India secures the number one position in the global economy. The path to Atma Nirbharta rests upon the participation of villages, the poor, women, farmers, and youth. We aim to ensure a self-sufficient Bharat," he said.

Sharma reminded that the BJP's commitment to 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' dates back to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh era, when Upadhyay championed decentralisation and the promotion of swadeshi.

He highlighted that the mission of self-reliance gained true momentum during the Covid pandemic.

The former minister said it was feared that India would suffer like other nations, but India developed vaccines, masks, ventilators and medicines and exported them to nearly 100 countries instead. "That was the first major step of true atma nirbharta in modern times," he said.

He further said, "Today, the time has come to regain our rightful position as the world's economic capital." Referring to Operation Sindoor, he described it as a proud moment for India that showcased the nation's indigenous technology and commitment to self-reliance.

"Today, India has become the world's fourth-largest economy, with a GDP crossing 4 trillion dollars. We are moving swiftly towards the third place. This has been achievable only through enhanced self-reliance and the Vocal for Local campaign," Sharma said, adding that the BJP has undertaken this campaign in mission mode on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharma also described the recent GST modifications as an important milestone in promoting local production and ensuring a favourable ecosystem for indigenous businesses. PTI AB KSS KSS