J-K BJP appoints election incharges, co-incharges as two assembly seats set for bypolls next month

Jammu, Oct 9 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday appointed election incharges and co-incharges for two seats in Jammu and Kashmir where byelections are scheduled next month.

Bypolls to Budgam and Nagrota assembly constituencies will be held on November 11 while counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Budgam fell vacant on October 21, 2024, when Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who contested the assembly elections from two seats, chose to retain the Ganderbal constituency.

Nagrota, on the other hand, fell vacant on October 31, 2024, after the death of BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana.

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP held its election committee meeting at party headquarters here and finalised the panel of names for the Nagrota and Budgam assembly constituencies besides constituting an election management committee to oversee the entire process.

Jammu North MLA Sham Lal Sharma is appointed as election incharge of Nagrota constituency, while former MLA and BJP vice-president Bharat Bhushan is appointed as co-incharge, a party spokesperson said.

BJP general secretary Mohammed Anwar Khan is appointed as election incharge for Budgam constituency, while Imtyaz Ahmad Bhat, general secretary of BJP Minority Morcha is appointed as co-incharge, he said.

These appointments, made under the guidance of senior leadership, are aimed at ensuring effective coordination, prompt decision-making, and smooth management of all election-related activities in the respective constituencies, the spokesperson said.