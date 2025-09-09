J-K BJP demands action in vandalisation of national emblem in Hazratbal

Srinagar, Sep 9 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday demanded action against those involved in the vandalisation of the national emblem inside Jammu and Kashmir's Hazratbal shrine last week, saying no one can play with the country's honour in any form.

"It is the duty of every citizen to safeguard the Constitution of the country and its symbols. I will not go into the background because I do not talk about any religion; as I have faith and respect in my heart about my religion, I believe everyone has about their religion," BJP's J-K president Sat Sharma told reporters here.

He asked whether "playing" with the Ashoka emblem, which everyone respects, is right. "There should definitely be action against those who did this," Sharma said.

A huge controversy erupted in Kashmir after a plaque with the Ashoka emblem was vandalised in the Hazratbal shrine on Friday, as most political parties accused Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi of hurting religious sentiments by using the national emblem in the mosque and demanded registration of a criminal case and her immediate removal.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the Waqf Board should apologise for the "mistake", asserting that the national emblem is meant for government functions, not religious institutions.

Abdullah also condemned Andrabi's threat of action, including slapping the Public Safety Act (PSA), against those who vandalised the plaque.

Asked about Abdullah's remarks, Sharma said no one can play with the constitutional symbols in any form.

"What the CM is saying is his thinking. If he has to say something, then he should come forward. I believe that we cannot play with the country's honour in any form," Sharma added.

To a question about Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik's detention under PSA, Sharma said disrespecting others or using undignified language against others should be avoided.

"It is the duty of every citizen to give respect to other citizens. My religion and my family have taught me to respect others.

"Persons on a constitutional post have to especially do that. You take inspiration from seniors, but it is not right to disrespect anyone or use undignified language against others. It should be avoided," he said.

Commenting on Abdullah's remarks that PSA should not have been used against Malik, Sharma said only those who acted against Malik would be better suited to say why they did that.

"Things pile up with time, but only those people who have taken such an action can say better. They will know why they have taken such an action; there can be many things linked to it," he said.

He accused Abdullah of giving Malik relaxation in the Assembly.

"You must have seen Mehraj Malik speaking in the Assembly, perhaps that was the relaxation he got. Had he been reprimanded by the CM then, the situation may not have been like this," Sharma added.

He said people take inspiration from those who hold constitutional posts, but asked what inspiration would Malik's supporters take from him.

"What inspiration will the 10,000 or 20,000 or 50,000 people, who are with him, take from him? What will the children learn from him?" he asked.

On the vice presidential elections, Sharma said there is no doubt that the NDA will win. "The BJP and the NDA will create a new history." The BJP J-K chief said his party leaders will tour the flood-affected areas in the valley for two days from Tuesday, and demanded adequate compensation for the affected people.

"We will tour the flood-affected areas. The home minister had come to Jammu where we had discussions.

"There are losses mainly in the horticulture and agriculture sectors in Kashmir, as Kashmir is mainly dependent on them. So, we want compensation for that. The SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) norms are not proper; so, we urged the home minister for adequate compensation for J-K," he added. PTI SSB KSS KSS