J-K: BJP demands action on Kashmiri Pandit's property encroachment cases

Jammu, Dec 4 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party leadership has reached out to Deputy Commissioners in the Kashmir Valley, seeking immediate removal of encroachments from properties of displaced persons and temple lands, party officials said.

Displaced Kashmiri Pandits have filed scores of complaints about encroachment of their properties and temple lands in various districts of the Jammu region but have failed to get resolution of their grievances, they said.

"The BJP’s Kashmir Displaced District (KDD), led by its president Rajeev Pandita, held extensive meetings with deputy commissioners and key revenue officers across Kashmir regarding complaints of encroachments," a BJP spokesperson said.

Pandita reached out to the deputy commissioners of Srinagar, Anantnag and Pulwama, and top revenue officers of Kupwara and Baramulla, and held detailed meetings, he said.

"The purpose of these meetings was to address the grievances of the Kashmiri Pandit (KP) community regarding the encroachment of properties and temple land in various districts of Kashmir, as well as the welfare measures of PM Package employees and non-displaced KPs," Pandita said.

The meetings specifically focused on the illegal encroachment of land and temple properties belonging to displaced KPs, thus fulfilling a promise made to community members who had submitted applications to the office, he said.

In addition to property issues, the delegation also discussed the welfare and safety measures of two segments -- PM Package employees and non-displaced KPs.

Pandita termed these meetings a "significant step" in the ongoing efforts to ensure the retrieval of illegally occupied assets and enhanced security of community members living and working in the Valley.

He added that the Kashmir Displaced District would continue its dialogue with the administration at all levels until the issues of property encroachment and the safety of KP assets are fully addressed. PTI AB SHS SHS