J-K BJP demands special package, national disaster tag for Jammu floods in meeting with Shah

Jammu, Sep 1 (PTI) A delegation of the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Monday and demanded that the recent calamity in Jammu be declared a national disaster, and a comprehensive package be announced for immediate assistance and the region's long-term recovery.

The 25-member high-level delegation was led by J-K BJP chief Sat Sharma and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Sunil Sharma to the meeting at the Raj Bhawan here, a party spokesperson said.

They submitted a detailed memorandum to Shah in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

BJP leaders apprised Shah of the devastation caused by incessant rains, cloudbursts, and flash floods in the Jammu region, which have resulted in the loss of lives and large-scale damage to homes, agriculture, businesses, and public infrastructure.

The memorandum highlighted that the devastation is beyond the financial capacity of the Jammu and Kashmir government, and outside the purview of SDRF norms, the spokesperson said.

In the memorandum, the BJP urged Shah that the calamity be declared a national disaster, and a special comprehensive relief and rehabilitation package be sanctioned to enable immediate assistance and long-term rehabilitation.

The delegation pointed out that roads, bridges, and essential services like water supply, electricity, and communication have been badly disrupted, while thousands of kanals of agricultural land have been destroyed.

The BJP also demanded adequate support for families whose houses and belongings have been damaged, including repair grants for partially damaged dwellings.

"Businesses, shops, and small-scale industries have been hit hard and require revival assistance. Educational institutions across urban and rural areas, both government and private, have sustained significant damage, necessitating compensation to restore normal functioning," the memorandum pointed out.

The memorandum also underlined the urgent need for the restoration and upgradation of public infrastructure, particularly in the water supply, power, sewerage, and drainage sectors. It stressed desilting of drains and nallahs on a war footing to avert health and sanitation risks.

For long-term measures, the BJP delegation proposed dredging of major rivers such as the Chenab, Jammu Tawi, and Balol Nallah, along with their tributaries in Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur, Samba, and Kathua.

A comprehensive plan for the Chenab has already been submitted to the Government of India and requires early approval, it said.

Shah listened to all the proposals and the demands and assured them of every possible help.