J-K BJP hails security forces for year-long op that eliminated 7 JeM terrorists

Jammu, Feb 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Tuesday lauded security forces for neutralising seven Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, including a top commander, after a 326-day operation in Kishtwar district.

The operation, codenamed "Operation Trashi-1," was carried out jointly by the Indian Army, J&K Police and the Central Reserve Police Force, along with intelligence units, in the dense Chatroo forest belt.

The nearly year-long pursuit culminated with the killing of three JeM terrorists, including commander Saifullah, on Sunday. Overall, seven members of the group were eliminated during the operation.

Describing it as a "decisive and crushing strike against terrorism," Gupta said the success reflected seamless coordination and determination of the forces.

"We are proud of the troops. This is the united force of New India. The might of the Army, the courage of J&K Police and the resolve of the CRPF together are invincible," he told reporters here.

Gupta hailed the role of the police for ground intelligence and operational support and commended the CRPF for tactical backing in difficult terrain.

"There is zero tolerance for terrorism. Those who conspire against India will be hunted down and destroyed," he said, reaffirming support for the security agencies.