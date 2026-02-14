J-K: BJP leaders pay tribute to 40 CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack

Srinagar, Feb 14 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Saturday paid floral tributes to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in a terror attack in Pulwama district on this day in 2019.

On the seventh anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, senior leaders and workers of the party visited Lethpora, the spot of the attack, in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

They paid floral tributes to the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the suicide attack on February 14, 2019, BJP's J-K spokesperson Altaf Thakur said.

Thakur said the bravery of the slain CRPF personnel has brought peace and progress to Kashmir.

He, however, criticised Kashmir-based political parties for not paying tribute to the martyrs.

"If a terrorist dies, these regional parties visit their homes for mourning, but none of them came here today to pay tribute to our soldiers," Thakur said.

The attack, on February 14, 2019, occurred when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into a CRPF bus, which was part of a convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, resulting in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel. PTI SSB HIG HIG