J-K BJP Mahila Morcha hails passage of bill extending women's quota to UT

Jammu, Dec 15 (PTI) The BJP Mahila Morcha here celebrated the passage of a bill that extended the provisions of the women's reservation law to Jammu and Kashmir calling it a "significant step" towards empowering women in the region.

Advertisment

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed two bills that extended the provisions of the women's reservation law to the union territories of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.

Members expressed their joy by dancing to drum beats and distributing sweets.

Sanjita Dogra, President of J-K BJP Mahila Morcha, hailed the extension of the bill as a "significant step" towards 'Nari Shakti,' emphasising its role as 'Rashtra Shakti' – the power of the nation.

Advertisment

The Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023 is the official name of the women’s reservation law, that seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies "This day will be etched in India's 75-year history as the moment when half of the nation's population secured adequate representation in the highest legislative body," Dogra remarked, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing and successfully passing the bill in both houses.

She asserted that women's power is the nation's power, and both women and the nation are poised to reach greater heights in the Amrit Kaal till 2047.

In congratulating women across the nation, Dogra highlighted the remarkable achievements of 'Nari Shakti' in various fields.

"India's vision of women-led development is not only acknowledged but also adopted by the global community," she said. PTI AB NB