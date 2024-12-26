J-K: BJP MLA and supporters show black flags to Dy CM for 'sidelining' him during function

Rajouri/Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI) Scores of BJP workers led by Kalakote MLA Randhir Singh on Thursday showed black flags to Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, accusing him of sidelining the legislator during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a bridge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Police intervened to prevent clashes between the BJP and National Conference workers as Singh and his supporters stormed the venue of the function where Choudhary was scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the 45-metre span motorable bridge at Mangrote over Sadda Nallah.

Randhir Singh and his supporters were angered when his name was not included on the foundation stone as the local MLA.

The MLA alleged that the government had not invited him, asserting that as the local representative, it was his right to be part of the official event.

The BJP legislator and his supporters entered the venue, raised slogans against the deputy chief minister and the ruling National Conference, and displayed black flags.

Scenes of chaos, verbal duels, and minor scuffles ensued during the government function organised in Broh village of Kalakote sub-division. However, the police managed to prevent the situation from escalating further.

Randhir Singh said, "It is unfortunate that the deputy chief minister doesn’t understand protocol. He not only sidelined the local MLA in this function, which falls under my constituency but also failed to invite me." He further alleged that Choudhary had instructed engineers in charge of the project not to inscribe his name on the foundation stone. "This amounts to a breach of privilege as the department is duty-bound to invite the local MLA to such projects. I want to remind him about protocol," the BJP leader claimed.

Responding to the protests, Choudhary expressed disappointment and said that it is unfortunate that some people "choose to politicise such issues". PTI COR AB AB SKY SKY