J-K: BJP MLA calls for use of AI in sports trials for fair selections

Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) BJP MLA Devyani Rana on Friday suggested the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) during selection in sports trials in Jammu and Kashmir to promote transparency and ensure that the most deserving athletes are chosen.

Demanding transparency in sports trials, reports and livestreaming, Rana stated that AI tools could significantly improve sports training and performance monitoring.

Between December 2025 and January 2026, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed controversies over suspected regional bias in sports, particularly in U-14 cricket and football, with allegations that teams were heavily dominated by Kashmir-based players while Jammu-based talent was ignored.

Addressing the Assembly on grants, the BJP legislator highlighted the scope of AI in sports. Referring to the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team's maiden entry into the Ranji Trophy final, she said that sports infrastructure in the region should be made AI-ready to enhance training and performance analysis.

The MLA urged the government to develop facilities such as indoor stadiums, volleyball courts, and grounds for football and cricket in the Nagrota constituency. She insisted that local athletes, many of whom have represented the country at various levels, should receive infrastructure support, medical assistance, training resources, and scholarships.

Stressing the need to advance AI recognition in Jammu and Kashmir based on core principles such as fairness, accountability, national data sovereignty, accessibility and validity, Rana noted that AI must serve public welfare and benefit every section of society.

"As the country rapidly contributes to the use and development of AI, Jammu and Kashmir must also match the pace to prepare its youth for AI-driven industrialisation and applications," she said.

Rana emphasised that institutions like the Government College of Engineering and Technology (GCET) in Nagrota constituency should expand AI-related skills and subjects to enable students to develop AI applications and build careers in the sector.

She also called for a review of ongoing and proposed IT projects in the Union Territory to incorporate AI components and ensure that projects do not become obsolete due to fast-changing technology.

"AI has the potential to make healthcare and education more affordable and accessible, but added that AI upskilling would soon become essential for employment opportunities," Rana said.

Additionally, she highlighted the importance of improving transportation and last-mile connectivity while integrating AI across various sectors. She pointed out that several areas in her constituency, such as Sopka, Dhoomi Marjali, TRT Nagrota, Gehari, Danu Bagani, Augor, Katal Batal, and Dhumuni Seri Panchayat, lack adequate transport services.

Rana proposed the establishment of an Automated Transport System (ATS) in every constituency and suggested implementing app-based systems to inform commuters about bus arrival times, which would help reduce delays and save time.

Emphasising India's progress in AI, Rana mentioned that indigenous large language models, such as Sarvam, have excelled on global standards. She noted that while companies like OpenAI have attracted funding of around USD 11 billion, comparable models have been developed in India at significantly lower costs.

Urging the government to prioritise AI and related applications, she said empowering youth in the sector would ensure Jammu and Kashmir's meaningful contribution to the evolving AI landscape. PTI AB AB MPL MPL