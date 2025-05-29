J-K BJP MLA denies disrespecting armed forces, terms viral video 'morphed'

Jammu, May 29 (PTI) A video clip purportedly showing BJP MLA R S Pathania making disparaging remarks about the Indian Air Force (IAF) during a meeting on a land dispute has gone viral, sparking a political storm in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pathania, MLA from Udhampur East, has categorically denied the allegations, claiming the clip was "morphed" to malign him and said a police complaint has been filed by the party’s legal team.

The controversy erupted after a nine-second video clip surfaced on social media in which Pathania purportedly criticises the IAF's role during Operation Sindoor, allegedly calling out their competence. The clip led to sharp reactions, including condemnation from the J-K Congress, which termed the remarks "disrespectful' and demanded an apology.

"During Operation Sindoor, everyone remembers what happened at the Air Force station. Either it was the fault of the incompetent ones, or these people must have been asleep.

"We were not at fault. We had placed them here with great respect, as if on our eyelids," Pathania is purportedly heard saying in the clip.

Reacting to the backlash, Pathania released a video statement, asserting, "I have not said anything against the armed forces. The clip is edited and morphed. Our legal team has taken action and filed an FIR against those responsible for spreading this misinformation." Pathania reaffirmed his support for the armed forces, stating, "Bharat Mata ki Jai. Armed Forces ki Jai. Indian Air Force ki Jai. We are proud of our forces." BJP state president Sat Sharma backed Pathania, stating that his remarks were being misconstrued. "I have spoken to Pathania ji. An FIR has already been registered in this regard," he told reporters.

However, Congress working president Raman Bhalla slammed the BJP for its silence. "We condemn it. Why is the top BJP leadership silent over such utterances against our armed forces? We demand stern action against all such leaders," Bhalla said.

The row stems from a long-standing land dispute between the local residents and the IAF station near Udhampur. Notices were recently issued by the district administration and IAF regarding alleged unauthorised obstructions on a road leading to the station.

Addressing villagers at a protest meeting in Kaseeda village, Pathania accused the administration and the IAF of issuing arbitrary notices. "Just today, a notice under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been issued. This is about unauthorised obstruction. The administration should understand the law or we will make them understand," he said.

Pathania asserted that the land in question legally belongs to locals and was originally given in good faith for the national interest. "This road was acquired without any compensation. The government cannot take even an inch of land without due legal process," he said.

He warned against any "illegal or unconstitutional steps" from the administration or the IAF. "We will respond not with bricks but with stones if forced. Stay within constitutional limits," he said, while also emphasising that locals are patriotic and cooperative.

The controversy continues to simmer, with legal proceedings underway and political tempers running high over the sensitive issue involving land rights and national security.