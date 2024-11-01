J-K BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana passes away

Srinagar, Oct 31 (PTI) BJP leader and sitting MLA from the Nagrota Assembly constituency, Devender Singh Rana, passed away on Thursday, a party spokesman said.

Rana's brother Jitendra Singh is a Union minister.

The businessman-turned-politician passed away at a hospital in Faridabad in the the National Capital Region.

"Rana was a prominent political figure in Jammu and Kashmir. His sudden demise has left the BJP and his supporters in shock," BJP spokesman Sajid Yousuf said.

The BJP members and leaders have expressed deep condolences, remembering him for his valuable contributions to the region.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has consoled Rana's demise. PTI MIJ ARI ARI