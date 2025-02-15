J-K BJP president, Apni Party chief meet LG Sinha in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma and Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari separately met Lt Governor Manoj Sinha here on Saturday, a spokesperson of the Raj Bhavan said.

Sharma was accompanied by party colleague and Leader of Opposition in the J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma, the spokesperson said, without giving further details.

He said J&K Apni Party president and former minister Bukhari also called on the LG.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Apni Party said the meeting between Bukhari and Sinha focused on the prevailing political situation and key public concerns, including pressing grievances.

The discussions took place in a pleasant and constructive atmosphere, he said, adding Bukhari highlighted a range of significant political, social, and developmental issues that require urgent attention.

According to the Apni Party spokesperson, Bukhari urged the LG to take proactive steps to address these concerns in the interest of the people of J&K.

One of the key issues raised by Bukhari was the recent killing of truck driver Waseem Majeed Mir, a resident of Bumia Sopore, who lost his life in a firing incident by the army at a checkpoint in Baramulla, the spokesperson said.

The Apni Party leader emphasized the need to hold those responsible accountable and to ensure that justice is delivered to the victim’s family without delay.

Apart from seeking justice in this case, Bukhari also discussed a host of other issues affecting the general public, including infrastructure development, unemployment, and the need for enhanced governance measures to uplift the socio-economic conditions in the region.

The LG attentively listened to Bukhari’s observations and demands aimed at the welfare of J&K and its people, the spokesperson said.

He said Sinha assured Bukhari that his office would positively look into the highlighted issues and ensure their prompt redressal. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK