J-K BJP slams NC govt’s 'selective' tourism revival strategy, demands focus on Jammu region

Jammu, May 28 (PTI) As Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held back-to-back meetings in Pahalgam and Gulmarg hill resorts, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Wednesday criticised the National Conference-led government for its “selective approach” in reviving the Union Territory’s tourism sector in the aftermath of the last month’s terror attack.

The BJP reaffirmed its commitment to equitable development and called upon the administration to adopt a holistic tourism revival strategy that encompasses both Jammu and Kashmir regions.

“While the chief minister’s decision to convene special Cabinet meetings in Pahalgam and Gulmarg to restore confidence among tourists is welcome, the complete disregard for the Jammu region—equally impacted in terms of tourism and business—reflects a narrow and one-sided policy,” BJP spokesperson Gaurav Gupta said in a statement here.

The April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 persons, mostly tourists, dead dealt a severe blow to the thriving tourism sector in J-K.

“The ripple effect of the Pahalgam terror attack has not spared Jammu. Katra, the gateway to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and one of the most visited pilgrimage destinations in the country, has seen a steep decline in pilgrim footfall.

“Jammu’s prominent markets like Raghunath Bazaar and Gandhi Nagar are struggling, hotels are witnessing mass cancellations, and the overall tourism economy is in distress. Yet, not a single high-level meeting has been planned in Jammu to assess the situation or provide reassurance to the stakeholders,” the BJP leader said.

Gupta emphasised that a true revival of tourism in Jammu and Kashmir demands an inclusive and balanced approach.

“Jammu is not merely a transit point; it is a vital pillar of the UT’s cultural and spiritual tourism. From Katra to Patnitop, from historical temples to bustling markets—Jammu offers immense value to the tourism map of the region. The government must recognise this and act accordingly,” he said.

The BJP leader urged the chief minister to immediately convene a comprehensive review meeting in Jammu, involving senior administrative officials, representatives of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, hotel and travel associations, and local business leaders.

"Confidence-building measures must not be restricted to the valley alone. Jammu too deserves the same attention, resources, and reassurance. Selective governance will only deepen regional imbalances and further alienate stakeholders," he said.