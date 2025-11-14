Jammu: The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Devyani Rana was ahead with a lead of 5,267 votes over Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) candidate Harsh Dev Singh as counting of votes progressed in the Nagrota seat in Jammu on Friday.

By the end of the third round, the BJP polled 11,581 votes, while the JKNPP candidate secured 4,280 votes, followed by National Conference candidate Shamim Begum with 2,464 votes.

Devyani Rana, the daughter of BJP MLA Devender Rana whose demise necessitated the by-election in Nagrota, has established a lead from the start.

The assembly constituency, which went for polling on November 11, saw a voter turnout of more than 75 per cent.