National

J-K: BJP's Devyani Rana leads with 5,267 votes in Nagrota bypoll

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Devyani Rana Nagrota Bypoll Results

BJP candidate Devyani Rana interacts with voters at a polling booth during the Nagrota assembly constituency bypoll, in Jammu district, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.

Jammu: The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Devyani Rana was ahead with a lead of 5,267 votes over Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) candidate Harsh Dev Singh as counting of votes progressed in the Nagrota seat in Jammu on Friday.

By the end of the third round, the BJP polled 11,581 votes, while the JKNPP candidate secured 4,280 votes, followed by National Conference candidate Shamim Begum with 2,464 votes.

Devyani Rana, the daughter of BJP MLA Devender Rana whose demise necessitated the by-election in Nagrota, has established a lead from the start.

The assembly constituency, which went for polling on November 11, saw a voter turnout of more than 75 per cent.

BJP assembly election results National Conference Assembly bypolls Election Results Nagrota