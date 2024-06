Jammu, Jun 4 (PTI) Sitting Jammu MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, who is seeking a third term from the seat, has achieved a comfortable lead of 1,27,426 votes, according to trends on the Election Commission's website.

Sharma has polled 6,37,504 votes so far while his nearest rival Congress's Raman Bhalla has got 5,10,078 votes.

The BJP leader had polled 8,58,066 votes in 2019 and 6,19,995 votes in 2014. PTI AB 5/25/2024 ANB ANB