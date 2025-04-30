J-K Board class 12 results out, girls bag top positions

Srinagar, Apr 30 (PTI) Girls bagged top positions in the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education class 12 exam results that were declared on Wednesday.

The overall pass percentage stood at 75 per cent. Girls had a success rate of 80 per cent compared to 69 per cent for boys.

Of the 44 top positions, 43 were bagged by girls.

Aanchal Parihar from Jammu bagged first position in the Science stream, while Adiba from Srinagar stood first in the Commerce stream. Areeza Javiad from Srinagar obtained first position in Arts, while Shibra topped the Home Science stream.

Muazam Manzoor Sofi was the only male in the list of toppers, bagging third position in Science.

Around 1.03 lakh students appeared for the examination held in February and March this year. More than 77,000 have cleared the exams, while around 25,000 students will have to reappear in one or more subjects. PTI MIJ RHL