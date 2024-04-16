J-K boat capsize: Committee formed to frame policy on water transport regulation

Srinagar, Apr 16 (PTI) Authorities here on Tuesday set up a committee to frame a policy for the regulation of water transport in the wake of a boat capsized in the Jhelum river, claiming six lives.

"Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today called an urgent meeting of officers of various departments to frame a strategy to avoid unfortunate incidents of boat capsizing in future and save precious lives," an official said.

Bidhuri, while stressing on the safety measures for water transportation, issued an advisory mandating life-saving jackets for all onboard passengers, he said.

The divisional commissioner constituted a committee to frame a policy for the regulation of water transport. This team headed by Kashmir Additional Commissioner Qazi Sarwar comprises officers from the district administration and other departments concerned, the official said.

The divisional commissioner also directed for safety audit of all means of water transportation, he added.

"Besides, he issued directions to prohibit ferrying the passengers beyond the capacity of boats," the official said.

The meeting discussed the licensing and regulation of means of water transport operating in Jhelum and other water bodies, officials said.

Regarding the under-construction bridge at Gandbal Batwara, the meeting's attendees were informed that work on the bridge is underway and shall be completed by June 30, the official spokesperson said.

Bidhuri directed the officers concerned of Roads and Buildings Department to strictly adhere to the deadline for the completion of the bridge, he added.

A boat carrying mostly school children capsized in the Jhelum river on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, leaving six people dead, officials said.

The incident took place around 8 am in Gandbal Nowgam area here and six people have been pulled out of the river whose water level had risen over the last couple of days due to incessant rains in the Kashmir valley. PTI MIJ RPA