J-K body demands clear timeline for panchayat, block development council polls

Jammu, Jun 2 (PTI) Asserting that the delay in holding panchayat polls has left a "democratic vacuum" at the village level, the All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) on Monday called for immediate action to restore grassroots democracy in the Union Territory (UT).

It said the failure to conduct elections to panchayati raj institutions (PRI) within one year of the dissolution of elected bodies has resulted in blockage of funds which are vital for the execution of key development projects across rural areas.

"Elections are not a formality, they are a necessity. Rural governance is paralysed without them and the common man suffers," AJKPC president Anil Sharma told reporters here.

In his address to the Budget Session of J-K Legislative Assembly on March 3, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said the government is committed to strengthening PRls and urban local bodies (ULBs) by ensuring timely elections at all levels.

On February 27, the J-K Local Bodies Backward Classes Commission, established on June 11, 2023 to conduct empirical studies on OBC (Other Backward Classes) representation, submitted its final recommendations to the government, brightening the chances of holding local bodies polls.

Municipal bodies, panchayats and block development councils in J-K have been without elected representatives for over a year.

The term of municipalities ended in October-November 2023, while panchayats and BDCs completed their five-year term on January 9 last year.

Expressing concern over the prolonged delay in holding panchayat elections, Sharma urged the administration to set up a clear timeline for both panchayat and BDC elections.

"The delay is not only a setback to democratic governance but also a major roadblock to rural development and delivery of essential services," he said, calling for immediate action to restore grassroots-level democracy and unlocking of developmental funds meant for rural areas.

"We had hoped that once assembly elections were conducted in Jammu and Kashmir, the panchayat elections would follow. Unfortunately, that has not happened," the AJKPC leader said.

He regretted that rural development has been severely impacted due to the absence of elected panchayat bodies. "Projects related to roads, electricity, drinking water supply and ration distribution have reportedly slowed down or come to a complete halt in many areas." Sharma said the dissolution of panchayats and the delay in fresh elections had left a democratic vacuum at the village level.

"The administration must take responsibility and act in the interest of rural people who are waiting for development, accountability and representation," he said.

Sharma also reminded the government of its longstanding demand for the establishment of a state election commission that is independent of political influence and capable of conducting elections on time.