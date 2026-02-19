J-K: Border resident held with two foreign-made pistols in Rajouri

Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) A border resident was arrested with two foreign-made pistols in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

Sachin Kumar, a resident of Sair village near the Line of Control, was taken into custody by an Army patrolling party from Raipur village in the Nowshera sector late on Wednesday night, they said.

Two pistols -- one made in Turkey and another in China -- were recovered from his possession along with four magazines and 15 rounds of ammunition.

A case has been registered against Kumar and further investigation is underway, they said.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused had allegedly received the consignment from across the border and was tasked with delivering it to another person, when he was intercepted by the patrolling party, officials said.

Efforts are on to ascertain the intended recipient of the weapons and to determine other details of the cross-border network, they added.

The officials said that meanwhile, security forces have launched a search operation in Marlog and Lodra forests in Basantgarh area of Udhampur district after receiving information about the movement of three suspected terrorists.

A search operation was underway when last reports were received.