J-K: Brother of martyred soldier wishes to visit Sri Lanka to renovate his grave, offer prayers

Poonch/Jammu, Dec 23 (PTI) The brother of a martyred soldier, who was part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force deployed in Sri Lanka between 1987 and 1990, has expressed his wish to travel to the island nation to renovate the soldier’s grave and offer prayers.

Mohd Taj, son of Shah Wali and a resident of Chungan village in Mendhar tehsil of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, was killed in 1989 while serving in the Indian Army’s 1 J&K Light Infantry (JAKLI) unit.

He was part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) deployed in Sri Lanka during its civil conflict. Following his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, Taj was buried in Sri Lanka due to operational constraints.

Even after over three decades, Taj's family still mourns his loss. Now, his brother Mohd Azam has appealed to the Central government to facilitate his visit to Sri Lanka.

“I want to offer prayers and ensure my brother’s resting place is properly maintained as a mark of respect for his sacrifice,” Azam told PTI Videos.

He has also requested assistance from the Indian Army and the government to help renovate the grave, underscoring the importance of maintaining the dignity of soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation.

In Chungan village, Taj's sacrifice is remembered not only by his family but also by the local community, who regards him as a symbol of bravery and patriotism, the brother said.

The IPKF operated in Sri Lanka between 1987 and 1990 under an agreement to help end the civil war. Many Indian soldiers, including Taj, made the ultimate sacrifice during this mission, Azam said.

"Efforts are underway to bring this matter to the attention of the authorities. We hope that the family’s wish will be fulfilled, allowing them to pay homage to a soldier who gave his life in service to the nation," he added. PTI COR/AB AB KVK KVK