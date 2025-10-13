J-K: Brothers accused of murder arrested in Punjab

Jammu, Oct 13 (PTI) Two brothers were arrested in Punjab on Monday for allegedly murdering a man over a personal dispute on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Simbal Camp in the Miran Sahib area on October 9, when Narinder Singh was attacked by Tanveer Singh alias Kalu and Bavneet Singh alias Babby, along with their family members, resulting in his death.

The police said the arrests were made within hours of the incident, reflecting the force's swift response and commitment to public safety.

Following a complaint lodged on October 9 by the deceased’s wife, Harbhajan Kaur, an FIR was registered against the two for attempt to murder, wrongful restraint and rioting at Miran Sahib Police Station.

According to the complaint, Narinder was severely assaulted by Tanveer and Bavneet, along with their family members.

The injured was rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital, Jammu, where doctors declared him brought dead, officials said, adding that Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was later added to the case.

After medico-legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family for the last rites, and a police team launched a manhunt to trace the culprits.

After multiple raids across Jammu and neighbouring districts, and acting on specific intelligence, the team apprehended Tanveer and Bavneet, both residents of Simbal Camp in Miran Sahib, police said.

The duo had fled to Punjab after committing the crime, but were arrested in a coordinated operation, they added.

"The accused are in police custody for further interrogation. The investigation team is also probing the involvement of other accomplices, including family members who may have aided in the crime," a police official said.