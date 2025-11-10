J-K: BSF porter dies after slipping into gorge in Poonch, died

Mendhar/Jammu, Nov 10 (PTI) A porter engaged with the Border Security Force (BSF) died on Monday after falling into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

The incident took place in the Sawjian border area when 30-year-old Mushtaq slipped from a hill and fell into a gorge, dying on the spot, they said, adding that the body has been recovered.

According to an official, the deceased was working as a porter with the BSF. Police have taken cognisance of the matter.