J-K Budget historic as first to be introduced by elected govt in 7 years: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, March 3 (PTI) Praising Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for carrying out a mammoth grassroots-level exercise, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the Jammu and Kashmir Budget carries historic significance as it is the first in over seven years to be introduced by an elected government in the region.

Asserting that the path ahead presents challenges, Sinha said all should work together beyond political affiliations for the welfare of the people and the holistic development of J-K.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised that the occasion is historic because elected representatives are participating in the Assembly after seven years, ensuring that the voices and aspirations of the people are reflected in the Budget formulation.

"This Budget carries historic significance as it is the first in over seven years to be presented by an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir. It symbolises the people's power as it is prepared by the representatives chosen by the people themselves," Sinha told members of the Legislative Assembly.

He said it is not merely a financial document but a testament to the aspirations of the masses, reflecting their hopes for a brighter future.

"The path ahead presents challenges but it is also filled with immense opportunities. Together beyond political affiliations, we must work for the welfare of the people and the holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

"I am confident that with our collective resolve, we will achieve new milestones and transform Jammu & Kashmir into a beacon of peace, progress, and prosperity", he said.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted the chief minister's direct engagement in Budget planning, stating, "For the first time, the chief minister has personally chaired meetings for all 20 districts separately, engaging directly with elected representatives to understand their aspirations, regional needs and development priorities in Budget formulation." Sinha said the Budget is a true celebration of democracy — an expression of the dreams and expectations of every household, community and region of J-K.

He underscored that it represents a new era of participatory governance, ensuring that the needs and aspirations of the common man remain at the heart of policy-making.

The Lieutenant Governor said Jammu and Kashmir's economy has experienced notable growth in recent years, citing a rising Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), infrastructure advancements and improved socio-economic indices. However, he acknowledged the challenges of regional disparities, unemployment and sustainable development.

"My government is committed to refining and strengthening the developmental framework to make it more robust, balanced and participatory, ensuring inclusive and equitable growth for all," Sinha said.

Sinha said infrastructure remains a key driver of progress with significant advancements in connectivity. He pointed out recent projects, including the inauguration of the Sonamarg Tunnel (Z-Morh) and the completion of two segments of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway — Banihal Bypass and Ramban Bypass — which have reduced travel time.

"My government is committed to fast-tracking major connectivity projects by streamlining land acquisition, securing forest clearances and addressing encroachment issues," he said, adding the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project has reached a historic milestone and is poised to transform connectivity and development in the region.

To enhance air connectivity, evening flights have been made operational, and the expansion of Jammu Airport is underway to accommodate increased passenger traffic and boost tourism and trade, he said.

Sinha underscored the untapped potential of J-K's water resources, stating, "My government is committed to harnessing their full potential so that their economic dividend enhances people's lives and strengthens J&K's financial position." Tourism, a vital economic pillar, has seen record-breaking visitor numbers in 2024, underscoring the region's global appeal.

"To further enhance the visitor experience, my government is implementing innovative projects to diversify tourism offerings while ensuring sustainable tourism practices," he said.

Regarding the annual Amarnath Yatra, Sinha reiterated the government's commitment to its smooth conduct.

"Building on the success of last year's Yatra, my government will ensure seamless logistics, enhanced infrastructure and eco-friendly initiatives," he said, adding efforts will balance ecological preservation with an enriching spiritual experience for devotees.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted industrial development under the Rs 28,400-crore central sector scheme and said 971 units have been registered, with 1,150 more in process.

"To further accelerate industrial expansion, my government is expediting infrastructure provision in industrial estates," he said.

He also emphasised the significance of the handicraft sector which employs over 4.22 lakh people and efforts to boost its market reach.

"To further promote 'Brand J&K', my government is actively facilitating GI tagging for traditional products. Under the Vishwakarma Scheme, 1.19 lakh artisans have received skill training, with J&K ranking third nationwide in training performance," he said.

The region has also witnessed a surge in handloom and handicraft exports, strengthening local artisans' livelihoods and positioning J-K as a key player in the global handicrafts market, he said.

"My government is focusing on transforming Jammu and Kashmir into an educational hub with strategic investments in higher education," Sinha said, noting that IIT Jammu and IIM Jammu are now operational.

"Jammu University has attained A++ status while the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) leads in skill development and innovation. Faculty from the University of Kashmir has been recognised among the top two per cent of global scientists by Stanford University," he said. PTI AB KSS KSS