J-K building modern and sustainable agriculture and allied industry through HADP scheme: LG

Jammu, Jan 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called upon educational institutions to take innovative approach to minimize the agricultural input costs and maximize output with efficient farming techniques and technological support.

Presiding over the eighth convocation ceremony of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) here, Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir is building a modern and sustainable agriculture and allied industry through the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP).

A huge opportunity awaits India in agricultural innovation and technology and processed food and institutions like SKUAST will play a major role in creating cutting-edge technology and new methods to revolutionise the food processing sector, he said.

"As Jammu and Kashmir leaps towards building a modern and sustainable agriculture and allied industry through Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), educational institutions will have to take innovative approach to minimize the input costs for farmers and maximise output with efficient growing techniques and technological support," Sinha said.

A total of 590 students, including 347 girls, were awarded degrees in various subjects at the convocation ceremony.

The lieutenant governor congratulated the students, teachers and staff of SKUAST-Jammu for their contributions in building the university into a centre of excellence for agricultural science and technology.

He congratulated girl students for their excellent academic performance.

"With their talent, intellect and skill, young women are gaining prominence in agricultural science and technology," he said.

They are role models for the young generation and have set an example by hard work in pursuit of excellence, he said.

"Our daughters constitute the core and strength of the innovation ecosystem. It is a matter of pride and there is a need for scaling up the presence of women scientists and tech entrepreneurs at all levels to secure the progress of the nation," the lieutenant governor said.

Acknowledging the important contribution of women in agricultural development and allied sectors, he said, "Women have toiled hard as unsung heroes in the fields since the start of agriculture thousands of years ago. Now, their achievements in agricultural science and technology give us the hope and confidence that they will produce path-breaking discoveries and inventions in agriculture." Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was to deliver the convocation address but he skipped it as the aircraft ferrying him could not land in Jammu due to adverse weather conditions. PTI AB SMN