J-K bus attack: Strengthen anti-terror grid in Kashmir, IG Birdi directs police officials

Srinagar, Jun 10 (PTI) A day after the deadly attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district, the Kashmir Police chief on Monday directed officials to further strengthen the anti-terror grid in the Valley and maintain strict surveillance on anti-social and anti-national elements.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdi, issued the directions at a security review meeting held here in view of upcoming festivals and the Amarnath Yatra. It was attended by deputy inspector generals of police, district police chiefs and other senior officers.

During the meeting the district police chiefs briefed the IGP about the overall security scenario and the preparations put in place for upcoming events.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ganderbal, gave a detailed briefing regarding the upcoming Kheer Bhawani Mela and preparations for the Amarnath Yatra which is scheduled to begin later this month.

Officers also gave details about the security arrangements for mela, which, besides Ganderbal, is also held at various temples across the Kashmir Valley.

Issues related to law and order, crowd management, traffic control, ensuring the overall safety of devotees were also discussed. The security arrangements for the peaceful observance of the upcoming Eid-Ul-Adha were also discussed.

The IGP-Kashmir directed the officers to maintain strict surveillance over the anti-social and anti-national elements using drones and CCTV's and also establish round the clock cutoff and check points.

Birdi also reiterated the need to enhance the anti-terrorist grid by generating specific intelligence and to intensify cordon and search operations as well as anti-terrorist operations in all the districts. PTI SSB ANB ANB