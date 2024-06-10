J-K bus terror attack: Shutdowns observed, protests held in Jammu region

Jammu, Jun 10 (PTI) Several organisations, including the Congress, on Monday held protests in the Jammu region against the terrorist attack on a passenger bus in Reasi district that left nine dead and 41 injured.

Shutdowns were also observed in the region's Kishtwar and Ranso areas.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when terrorists ambushed the bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The bus was going from Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine near Teryath village in the Poni area.

The terrorists opened fire on the 53-seater bus, causing it to fall into a deep gorge.

Protests were held at Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Reasi, Doda, Kathua and Udhampur districts while business establishments were shut in Kishtwar town and the Ranso area of Reasi district.

People demanded that an all-out operation be carried out in the region to clear it of terrorists.

Security forces have launched a massive manhunt for three foreign terrorists, possibly of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, responsible for the deadly attack The Congress took out a rally in Jammu to protest against the terror attack and raised slogans against Pakistan.

Targeting the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Jammu and Kashmir Congress working president Raman Bhalla said, "The government should take concrete steps to control militancy and save the innocent. Such inhuman acts affect the normal life." In Jammu, workers of the VHP and the Sanatan Dharam Sabha, led by VHP J-K unit president Rajesh Gupta, held a march to protest the incident.

"There has been an increase in terrorist activities in Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch districts. The terrorists often target vehicles in the evening hours and hide in forest areas. This is a serious concern," Gupta told reporters here.

He called for action to prevent such incidents, particularly in view of the upcoming Amarnath and Budha Amarnath yatras.

The Kalki Movement Organisation also held a protest march in the Jewel area of Jammu and demanded action against Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bajrang Dal, Shiv Sena and the Dogra Front as well as civil society groups held protests. PTI AB 5/25/2024 ANB ANB ANB