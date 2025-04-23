J-K cabinet condemns 'senseless' killing of 26 men, sanctions Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to kin

Srinagar, Apr 23 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday condemned the "senseless" killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, in the Pahalgam terror attack and sanctioned an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased victim, officials said.

The decisions were taken at a special cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and convened to discuss the Pahalgam terror strike, the officials said.

The cabinet also decided to advise Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly on April 28 in Jammu at 10.30 am.

"The council of ministers expressed profound grief and outrage over the tragic loss of innocent lives and the injuries sustained by civilians in this barbaric and cowardly act. It unequivocally condemned this senseless act of terror, which constitutes a direct assault on peace, unity and the democratic values cherished by the people of Jammu and Kashmir," an official spokesman said after the meeting.

He said the government stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the victims and reaffirms its steadfast commitment towards ensuring justice, strengthening security and upholding the indomitable spirit of brotherhood and resilience that defines J-K.

"The council of ministers emphasised the government's firm determination to support in bringing the perpetrators of this horrific act to justice and take all necessary steps to safeguard the life and liberty of every citizen," he added.

A two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the victims of the terror attack.

The cabinet also sanctioned the ex gratia relief announced by Abdullah earlier in the day.

The chief minister said while no amount of money can ever compensate for the loss of the loved ones, the J-K government will provide an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased as a mark of support and solidarity.

The chief minister also announced Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

The council of ministers resolved to take measures to ensure the safety of citizens' lives.

"While security is not the direct responsibility of the elected government, the council of ministers shall work in close coordination with the Lieutenant Governor's administration to ensure the life and safety of every citizen, especially tourists and residents in vulnerable areas," the spokesman said.

The meeting also resolved to make necessary arrangements for the best possible medical treatment of the injured and facilitate the return of tourists and transportation of mortal remains with utmost dignity.

The council of ministers has appealed to all the communities, religious leaders, civil society and political parties to maintain calm and stand united against such forces that seek to divide and destabilise the region.

"Let us reject fear and division and reaffirm our commitment to peace, unity and the timeless spirit of harmony and shared resilience that defines our land," resolved the council of ministers.

The chief minister has also called an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the crisis, they said.

Terrorists opened fire in a meadow dubbed 'mini Switzerland' near the tourist hub of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists. It is the worst attack in Kashmir since the Pulwama strike in 2019 when 40 CRPF personnel were killed. PTI MIJ SKL KSS KSS