J-K: Candle marches held in Kupwara, Ganderbal condemning Delhi blast

Srinagar, Nov 12 (PTI) Candlelight marches were held on Wednesday in the Kupwara and Ganderbal districts of Jammu and Kashmir to condemn the recent blast in Delhi in which 12 people were killed, officials said.

A candlelight march was held at Main Chowk Handwara, in north Kashmir's Kupwara, to condemn the blast, they said.

One of the marches took place at the Main Chowk in Handwara in northern Kashmir's Kupwara district. Residents, traders, and members of various civil society groups participated in the protest, chanting slogans against terrorism and expressing solidarity with the victims of the blast.

Another candlelight march was organised at Main Chowk Langate in Kupwara, where a large gathering of civil society members, local traders, and residents came together to denounce the blast.

In Ganderbal district, the BJP unit also conducted a candlelight protest against the blast at Duderhama. BJP workers held candles and banners, expressing strong disapproval of the incident. They emphasised that acts of violence have no place in a civilised society.

Party leaders called on the government to take strict action against those responsible for the attack and to ensure that justice is served for the victims and their families.

The Government on Wednesday termed the blast near the Red Fort as a "terrorist incident" even as it emerged during investigations that Dr Umar Nabi, who was driving the explosives-laden car, planned an attack here to coincide with the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary on December 6.

PTI COR SSB MPL MPL