J-K cannot appoint Lokayukta due to its UT status: CM Abdullah

Srinagar, Oct 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the Union territory cannot appoint a Lokayukta as only states have the powers to establish the anti-corruption agency.

CPI(M) MLA M Y Tarigami had moved a private members’ Bill in the Assembly to establish the Lokayukta in Jammu and Kashmir to inquire into allegations of corruption against public servants.

However, the chief minister informed the House that Section 63 of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, provides for the anti-corruption agency in every state.

“But, we are not a state. When we become a state, we will do it. But as a UT, it will be difficult for us," Abdullah said, as he requested Tarigami to withdraw the Bill.

However, the CPI(M) MLA asked what is the way of making the society corruption-free at all levels, including legislators and ministers, till the time statehood is restored to J-K.

“We don't know what timeframe has been set by the Union government on the restoration of statehood. It has not happened so far. Till then, what will be the mechanism? There are institutions for this purpose in the UTs. Maybe we can have a similar arrangement till we get our statehood back,” the CPI(M) MLA from Kulgam said.

In response, Abdullah said it is not that J-K does not have a framework.

“As a UT, we fall under all the laws and investigating agencies of the Union government. We all fall in that ambit. The (J-K) Anti-Corruption Bureau has its own ambit. Everyone, including us, is concerned about corruption, but it is not as if there is no mechanism,” the chief minister said.

Tarigami withdrew the private members' Bill after the government opposed its introduction.