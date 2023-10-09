J-K: CBI files 6 charge sheets in Patnitop land grab case

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The CBI has filed six charge sheets in connection with alleged grabbing of forest and agricultural land by hotels and guest houses in collusion with former CEOs of Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Monday.

In its charge sheets filed before a special court, Jammu, the agency has named two former CEOs of PDA Rajinder Krishan Verma and Kamal Kishore Gupta, two Khilafwarzi inspectors Avesh Jasrotia and Zaheer Abbas, besides eight hotel owners, they said.

The agency filed five charge sheets on Monday while one was filed on Saturday.

The agency has also named as accused owner of hotel Mount View Syed Mushtaq Shah, hotel Dream Land Nazir Shah and Samina Shah, hotel Broadway Zubeida Begum, hotel Shahi Santoor Shakeel Shah, hotel Holiday Inn Koushal Magotra and Virender Kesar and hotel Hollywood Ameen Shah.

"Investigation revealed that accused public servants did not take steps to remove illegal constructions, etc. in conspiracy with other accused," a CBI spokesperson said.

The CBI had taken over investigation in 2020 on the directions of Jammu and Kashmir High Court where a public interest litigation was filed by the president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association, Patnitop, alleging glaring violations of the master plan of the Patnitop area. He had alleged that 70 per cent of hotels and restaurants have been constructed without permission.

"It was further alleged that many hotels/guest houses were constructed without permission and were not registered with PDA. It was also alleged that officials did not take any action despite being aware of such encroachments. In some cases, no compounding fee was allegedly deposited by the hotels," the CBI had said in a statement after filing the FIR.

The CBI had alleged that the public servants having dominion/jurisdiction over land in Patnitop, in conspiracy with the owners and proprietors of the hotels, guest houses and resorts, etc. failed to protect the interest of government and allowed illegal construction and illegal use of the said land earmarked for agriculture, parking area, residential area in violation of PDA master plan. PTI ABS ABS KVK KVK