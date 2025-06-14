J-K celebrates Aftab Iqbal: State's top scorer in NEET-UG 2025 with AIR-423

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir's Aftab Iqbal secured All India Rank 423 in the recently announced National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) results for undergraduate medical courses.

Aftab, who belongs to the OBC-NCL (Central List) category, scored 99.9808085 percentile marks in the prestigious exam, emerging as the state's topper.

From Jammu and Kashmir, a total of 50,957 candidates registered for the NEET-UG exam in 2025. Of these, 49,326 appeared for the entrance, and 24,015 successfully qualified the exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday declared the results of the NEET-UG on its official website.

Manish Kumar, hailing from Rajasthan, topped the NEET-UG 2025 examinations with 99.9999547 percentile marks.

Utkarsh Awadhiya, from Madhya Pradesh, secured AIR 2 with 99.9999095 percentile.

"All candidates are advised to check their email for their scorecards. You can also download your result using your login credentials at https://neet.nta.nic.in," the agency said in a post on X.

More than 12.36 lakh candidates out of 22.09 lakh test takers qualified the exam. The number is down from last year's 13.15 lakh qualifying candidates. However, the number of test takers was also higher last year at over 23.33 lakh.

The Examination was conducted in 13 languages: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The total number of students opting for English as a language for appearing in the exam was 18,22,410, while those opting for Hindi and Tamil languages were 3,28,634 and 26,580, respectively.

Girl students significantly outshone boys in the medical examination: 722,462 girls qualified, while 514,063 boys succeeded.

A total of 5,64,611 OBC category students, 1,68,873 SC, 67,234 ST, 3,38,728 General, and 97,085 EWS category students qualified the exam.

The maximum qualifying candidates are from Uttar Pradesh (over 1.70 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (over 1.25 lakh) and Rajasthan (over 1.19 lakh).

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is the largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of candidates appearing for the test.

The NTA conducts the NEET every year for admission into medical colleges. A total of 1,08,000 seats are available for the MBSS course -- approximately 56,000 in government hospitals, and about 52,000 in private colleges.

Admissions to undergraduate courses in dentistry, Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha also utilise NEET results for admission.