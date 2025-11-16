J-K: Central agencies collect samples from police station blast site to analyse nature of explosives

Srinagar, Nov 16 (PTI) Teams of NSG, NIA and Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) on Sunday visited the Nowgam police station blast site in Jammu and Kashmir, where nine persons died and 32 others sustained injuries in an accidental blast, officials said. The central agencies visited the site to collect samples from the scene of the blast, which occurred on Friday night, officials added. They further informed that the samples will be analysed to check the nature of explosives seized from the 'white collar terror' module, which was stored at the Nowgam police station. An accidental explosion ripped through the police station on Friday night while authorities were extracting samples from a large cache of explosives confiscated in the 'white-collar' terror module case. Those killed in the incident were three people from the Forensic Science Laboratory, two from the revenue department, including a Naib Tehsildar, two police photographers, one member of the State Investigation Agency and a tailor. The blast occurred when the personnel were handling the explosive material brought from Haryana's Faridabad, officials said, adding that the explosion occurred due to the unstable nature of the chemicals. The material was part of the 360 kg of explosives recovered from the rented residence of the arrested accused, Dr Muzammil Ganaie. PTI MIJ MPL MPL